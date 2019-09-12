Northern Trust Corp Buys 46,567 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,567 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $187,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,234,000 after purchasing an additional 378,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,873,000 after buying an additional 111,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,463,000 after buying an additional 102,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In related news, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,499.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.23. 94,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $77.72 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

