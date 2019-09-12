Northern Trust Corp Buys 317,282 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $170,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,780 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 150,942 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 114.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.91. 250,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,120. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

