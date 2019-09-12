Northern Trust Corp Buys 19,728 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $139,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,484 shares of company stock worth $4,165,422 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.68. 167,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.