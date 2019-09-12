Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of KeyCorp worth $209,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 50.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 407,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,877. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.