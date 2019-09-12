Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 14.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,033,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $8,682,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $7,434,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.98. 7,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,324. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.16 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $448,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,227. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

