Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.66. 8,739,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,412.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,725. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,193,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

