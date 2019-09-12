New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 1,545,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 325,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,600. The company has a market cap of $515.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1,632.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,706,448 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 940,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 834,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 473,148 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

