New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Stock Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shiraz Kajee bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Kline bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 341,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,025. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

