New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 5.7%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17, approximately 2,104,331 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,447,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $296,500. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 19.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 626,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.