Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 408,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Neuralstem alerts:

CUR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Neuralstem has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative return on equity of 170.51% and a negative net margin of 39,417.64%.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuralstem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuralstem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.