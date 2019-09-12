Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 31,680 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,680 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 373,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,378,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 285,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 615,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.