Neuburgh Advisers LLC Sells 18,700 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SM stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 78,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,788. SM Energy Co has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.17 and a beta of 2.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

