Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 2,112 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 754,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,974. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

