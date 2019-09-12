Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 568.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 451,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 383,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 328,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,302,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 217,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,585. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

