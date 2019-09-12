Neuburgh Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.67.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total transaction of $518,642.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $74,381,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,428,893.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 490,124 shares of company stock worth $125,834,431 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.55. The stock had a trading volume of 473,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

