Neuburgh Advisers LLC Buys 462 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,467,000 after acquiring an additional 315,286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,058,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,524,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.2% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,655,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,304,000 after buying an additional 801,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,226,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,082,000 after buying an additional 270,209 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $96.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.091 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

