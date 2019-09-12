Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 271.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,361. Yelp Inc has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

