Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.19. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 5,094 shares.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 276.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

