NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.39. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 221.20 ($2.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

