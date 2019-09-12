NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.14, 3,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, Santander downgraded shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

