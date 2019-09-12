Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Trading Up 7.3%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)’s share price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $7.66, approximately 164,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 136,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

