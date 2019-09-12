Natixis Trims Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Natixis lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 101,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

