Natixis Takes Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis bought a new stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Natixis owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $292,630.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,711.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,360.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,858 shares of company stock worth $2,641,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.30. 93,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,642. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

