Natixis Sells 10,924 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Natixis reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,655,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,304,000 after buying an additional 801,058 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $66,073,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 536,357 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,467,000 after buying an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,226,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,082,000 after buying an additional 270,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 202,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.091 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

