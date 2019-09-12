Natixis Purchases 77,904 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.62% of Ambarella worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,819,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 293,373 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 210,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 156,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,335 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $57,485.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,192.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $371,563.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,840 shares of company stock worth $4,589,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

