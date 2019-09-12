Natixis Purchases 649,471 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,471 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Conduent were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,935,000 after purchasing an additional 653,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Conduent by 171.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,559,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Conduent by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,310,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,595,000 after buying an additional 4,054,551 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of Conduent stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,320. Conduent Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. Conduent’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,076,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,941,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

