Natixis Makes New $10.17 Million Investment in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. Natixis owned 0.25% of Brink’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 63.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $107,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $188,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,605. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

