Natixis Has $7.99 Million Stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234,311 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 1.30% of Century Aluminum worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 62.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 290,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,087.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 174,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CENX. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

CENX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Century Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.87 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

