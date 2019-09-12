Natixis Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 736,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,907. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,773 shares of company stock worth $2,305,835. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

