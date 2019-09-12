Natixis Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Natixis cut its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713,233 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 308,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 392,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 149,408 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 235,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.