Natixis Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 54.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,645 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,958,000 after purchasing an additional 372,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,661,000 after purchasing an additional 282,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,918,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,218,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,362.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $228,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,023.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,783 shares of company stock valued at $639,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $76.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

