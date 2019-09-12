Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 75,340 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,340 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Badger Meter worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.