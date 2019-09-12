Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,210,000 after acquiring an additional 93,320 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 300.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $173.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 258,604 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,229 shares of company stock valued at $25,975,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

