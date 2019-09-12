Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,120 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $166,998,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $74,114,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 91.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 682,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,625,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,258,000 after acquiring an additional 598,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

NTR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.19. 70,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.