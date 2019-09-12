Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.35. 41,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average is $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

