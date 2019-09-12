Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $145.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.78 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

