Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 9,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research set a $58.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.