Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,966 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.35. 89,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $108.96.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

