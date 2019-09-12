Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.19% of Brady worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,148. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $570,185.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $138,457.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $1,879,686. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

