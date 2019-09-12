Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,373 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 43,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,655. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.37.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

