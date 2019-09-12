Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 18,649 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,695 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,631,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,238,000 after purchasing an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 185,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,390. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

