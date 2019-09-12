National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,710. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.