National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

