Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.58, 275,172 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 159,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

