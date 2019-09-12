Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.23% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 113,288 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 1,150,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

