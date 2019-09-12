Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.54

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 4521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

