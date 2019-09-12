MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 147,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon purchased 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey acquired 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

