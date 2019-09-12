MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 64,504 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,504 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 486.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.80. 9,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,197.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $823,751. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.