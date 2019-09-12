MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 24,800 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 966.7% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,370. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

