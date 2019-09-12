MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 124,608 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 63.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,608 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 161,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $5,063,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 36.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 51.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 157,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 238,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Argus downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

